10 coaches of Jhelum Express derail in Punjab injuring at least 4 passengers

Agencies, Jalandhar/New Delhi

At least four passengers were injured when 10 coaches of 11078-Jhelum Express derailed near Sutlej bridge between Ludhiana and Jalandhar in Punjab in wee hours today.

The Ministry of Railways in its tweet said, “11078 (Jhelum exp) derailed on approach to river Sutlej bridge Philore-Ladowal sec NR/ FZR div, No casualty & only 2 minor injuries”. However, a report from Jalanadhar quoting official sources said the accident took place around 0300hrs when the train was on its way to Pune from Jammu.

Three injured were admitted to the Civil Hospital in Ludhiana while one was rushed to hospital in Phillaur. According to the Railways sources the derailed coaches are B5,S1,PC,S2, S3,S4,S5,S6,S7 and S8. Three buses were sent to the accident site for transporting passengers to destination.

The Railways has also issued Helpline numbers — 0191-2470116, 0181-2225966, 0161-2741143, 0183-2225087 and 0186-2233532. Restoration works were initiated soon after the mishap. Nine derailed coaches were taken to Ludhiana station while one badly damaged coach was left in Phillaur, the reports said.